Lawyers tangle over evidence as Bount...

Lawyers tangle over evidence as Bountiful trial ends

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 7 Read more: Lake Cowichan Gazette

Crown counsel and a court-appointed lawyer sparred over the interpretation of evidence in the trial of three members of the polygamous community of Bountiful on Wednesday in Cranbrook. Joe Doyle, who is serving as a friend of the court to protect the integrity of legal proceedings, argued that there is no evidence of James Oler bringing his daughter across the border to be married to a man in the U.S. Brandon James Blackmore, Gail Blackmore and Oler are charged with the alleged removal of a child from Canada, under a criminal code subsection that their removal would facilitate sexual interference or sexual touching.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Cowichan Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cedar City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cedar City police officer who survived 2007 sho... Sep '16 misbell1952 1
News Man stabbed during altercation in Cedar City park Jul '16 paker1fan 1
Debate: Marijuana - Cedar City, UT (Aug '10) Mar '16 Raydot 39
Please get this out (Mar '16) Mar '16 car57 1
News St. George billboard aims to promote LGBT equality (Aug '11) Dec '15 Sneaky Pete 18
Debate: Gay Marriage - Cedar City, UT (Aug '10) Dec '15 Joeblow 48
Rape of a child..... (Dec '09) Dec '15 Joeblow 13
See all Cedar City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cedar City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Iron County was issued at December 24 at 2:30AM MST

Cedar City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cedar City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Ebola
 

Cedar City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,548 • Total comments across all topics: 277,307,585

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC