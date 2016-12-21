Lawyers tangle over evidence as Bountiful trial ends

Crown counsel and a court-appointed lawyer sparred over the interpretation of evidence in the trial of three members of the polygamous community of Bountiful on Wednesday in Cranbrook. Joe Doyle, who is serving as a friend of the court to protect the integrity of legal proceedings, argued that there is no evidence of James Oler bringing his daughter across the border to be married to a man in the U.S. Brandon James Blackmore, Gail Blackmore and Oler are charged with the alleged removal of a child from Canada, under a criminal code subsection that their removal would facilitate sexual interference or sexual touching.

