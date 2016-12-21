Lawyers tangle over evidence as Bountiful trial ends
Crown counsel and a court-appointed lawyer sparred over the interpretation of evidence in the trial of three members of the polygamous community of Bountiful on Wednesday in Cranbrook. Joe Doyle, who is serving as a friend of the court to protect the integrity of legal proceedings, argued that there is no evidence of James Oler bringing his daughter across the border to be married to a man in the U.S. Brandon James Blackmore, Gail Blackmore and Oler are charged with the alleged removal of a child from Canada, under a criminal code subsection that their removal would facilitate sexual interference or sexual touching.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Cowichan Gazette.
Add your comments below
Cedar City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cedar City police officer who survived 2007 sho...
|Sep '16
|misbell1952
|1
|Man stabbed during altercation in Cedar City park
|Jul '16
|paker1fan
|1
|Debate: Marijuana - Cedar City, UT (Aug '10)
|Mar '16
|Raydot
|39
|Please get this out (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|car57
|1
|St. George billboard aims to promote LGBT equality (Aug '11)
|Dec '15
|Sneaky Pete
|18
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Cedar City, UT (Aug '10)
|Dec '15
|Joeblow
|48
|Rape of a child..... (Dec '09)
|Dec '15
|Joeblow
|13
Find what you want!
Search Cedar City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC