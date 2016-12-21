Investigators await final autopsy results in Iron County inmate death

Investigators are awaiting final results of an autopsy to determine the cause of an inmate's death in the Iron County jail earlier this month. The 36-year-old inmate reportedly arrived in Cedar City on a Greyhound bus on Dec. 5, and after allegedly exhibiting delusional, possibly drug-related behavior had barricaded himself inside the manager's office of the TA Truck Stop in neighboring Parowan.

