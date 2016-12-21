Investigators await final autopsy res...

Investigators await final autopsy results in Iron County inmate death

Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Investigators are awaiting final results of an autopsy to determine the cause of an inmate's death in the Iron County jail earlier this month. The 36-year-old inmate reportedly arrived in Cedar City on a Greyhound bus on Dec. 5, and after allegedly exhibiting delusional, possibly drug-related behavior had barricaded himself inside the manager's office of the TA Truck Stop in neighboring Parowan.

