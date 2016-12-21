Charges: Former owner of Utah adoption agency withheld employees' payroll taxes
The former owner of a now-decertified adoption agency was charged Monday with two tax offenses he allegedly committed in his role as an employer there. James Charles Webb, 59, former owner of the Adoption Center of Choice in American Fork, is charged in 4th District Court with two counts of second-degree felony tax violation.
Cedar City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cedar City police officer who survived 2007 sho...
|Sep '16
|misbell1952
|1
|Man stabbed during altercation in Cedar City park
|Jul '16
|paker1fan
|1
|Debate: Marijuana - Cedar City, UT (Aug '10)
|Mar '16
|Raydot
|39
|Please get this out (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|car57
|1
|St. George billboard aims to promote LGBT equality (Aug '11)
|Dec '15
|Sneaky Pete
|18
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Cedar City, UT (Aug '10)
|Dec '15
|Joeblow
|48
|Rape of a child..... (Dec '09)
|Dec '15
|Joeblow
|13
