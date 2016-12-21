Cedar City trying to lure businesses,...

Cedar City trying to lure businesses, shoppers to downtown

Sunday Dec 18 Read more: KSL-TV

Cedar City officials have organized a Historic Downtown Economic Committee in hopes of luring shoppers and new businesses to the multiple vacant storefronts and improving the area's business environment. Three new businesses are already popping up in the historic section of downtown without even knowing that the revitalization efforts were underway.

