Cedar City trying to lure businesses, shoppers to downtown
Cedar City officials have organized a Historic Downtown Economic Committee in hopes of luring shoppers and new businesses to the multiple vacant storefronts and improving the area's business environment. Three new businesses are already popping up in the historic section of downtown without even knowing that the revitalization efforts were underway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Add your comments below
Cedar City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cedar City police officer who survived 2007 sho...
|Sep '16
|misbell1952
|1
|Man stabbed during altercation in Cedar City park
|Jul '16
|paker1fan
|1
|Debate: Marijuana - Cedar City, UT (Aug '10)
|Mar '16
|Raydot
|39
|Please get this out (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|car57
|1
|St. George billboard aims to promote LGBT equality (Aug '11)
|Dec '15
|Sneaky Pete
|18
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Cedar City, UT (Aug '10)
|Dec '15
|Joeblow
|48
|Rape of a child..... (Dec '09)
|Dec '15
|Joeblow
|13
Find what you want!
Search Cedar City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC