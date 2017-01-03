BLM to begin gathering wild horses ou...

BLM to begin gathering wild horses outside Milford Jan. 6

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 30 Read more: Deseret News

The Bureau of Land Management Cedar City field office is scheduled to begin gathering and removing excess wild horses from within and outside the Frisco Wild Horse Herd Management Area in western Utah on Friday, Jan. 6. Approximately 150 animals will be gathered and 90 removed to achieve a research population of an estimated 100 animals in the area. Some horses will be fitted with tracking devices and returned to the range as part of a research project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cedar City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cedar City police officer who survived 2007 sho... Sep '16 misbell1952 1
News Man stabbed during altercation in Cedar City park (Jul '16) Jul '16 paker1fan 1
Debate: Marijuana - Cedar City, UT (Aug '10) Mar '16 Raydot 39
Please get this out (Mar '16) Mar '16 car57 1
News St. George billboard aims to promote LGBT equality (Aug '11) Dec '15 Sneaky Pete 18
Debate: Gay Marriage - Cedar City, UT (Aug '10) Dec '15 Joeblow 48
Rape of a child..... (Dec '09) Dec '15 Joeblow 13
See all Cedar City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cedar City Forum Now

Cedar City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cedar City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Cedar City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,689 • Total comments across all topics: 277,625,663

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC