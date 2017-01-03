BLM to begin gathering wild horses outside Milford Jan. 6

The Bureau of Land Management Cedar City field office is scheduled to begin gathering and removing excess wild horses from within and outside the Frisco Wild Horse Herd Management Area in western Utah on Friday, Jan. 6. Approximately 150 animals will be gathered and 90 removed to achieve a research population of an estimated 100 animals in the area. Some horses will be fitted with tracking devices and returned to the range as part of a research project.

