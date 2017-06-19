Schweikert: Indivisible Groups 'Incite Violence' and 'Light Cars on Fire'
A fundraising letter sent by Rep. David Schweikert claims that Indivisible groups are "determined to inflict the kind of violence we have never seen before." The full letter can be viewed and downloaded at the bottom of this page.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cave Creek Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Precious Poms N Persians (Jun '11)
|18 hr
|Sitara
|9
|American Airlines Just Cancelled 20 Flights to ...
|19 hr
|Pasquali
|1
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|Sun
|Midnight rider
|235
|Pain and Anxiety Meds
|Jun 17
|Pkillers
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Jun 16
|HotnPhx
|1,161
|Why are there so many fat women in Phoenix
|Jun 16
|Lissette
|7
|List PHX police that are bullies with a badge?
|Jun 16
|Citizen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cave Creek Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC