Schweikert: Indivisible Groups 'Incite Violence' and 'Light Cars on Fire'

Monday Jun 12 Read more: Phoenix New Times

A fundraising letter sent by Rep. David Schweikert claims that Indivisible groups are "determined to inflict the kind of violence we have never seen before." The full letter can be viewed and downloaded at the bottom of this page.

Read more at Phoenix New Times.

