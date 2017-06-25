Police evacuating Cave Creek residenc...

Police evacuating Cave Creek residences after shooting

Sunday Jun 25

Police evacuating Cave Creek residences after shooting Police are evacuating residences in Cave Creek after an officer-involved shooting on Sunday Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2tJS1v1 The shooting happened near Cave Creek Road and Desert Willow Parkway, and the intersection is currently closed because of heavy police activity in the area.

