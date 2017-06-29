Keystone Homes exploring Northeast locations for further development
As Valley RealtorsA currently report 1.5 home sales on average per month, Keystone Homes officials say Eastwood, their Sonoran Desert luxury community in Carefree, is selling twice as fast, at a rate of three homes per month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoran News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cave Creek Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Strange & Unusual - Cops Angry Councilman Ralli... (Apr '07)
|4 min
|Midnight rider
|8
|New to you AZ
|6 hr
|JJJ
|2
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Mon
|chuckles
|1,168
|Relocating to Phoenix (Dec '13)
|Mon
|Whiteboidee
|16
|Interatcial sex talk (Jun '15)
|Mon
|Whiteboidee
|4
|Add me on K...ik. Rate me on my profile pic. 29 F
|Jun 30
|Ash
|1
|Calvary Chapel`s "Moral's"
|Jun 30
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cave Creek Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC