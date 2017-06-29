Keystone Homes exploring Northeast lo...

Keystone Homes exploring Northeast locations for further development

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 29 Read more: Sonoran News

As Valley RealtorsA currently report 1.5 home sales on average per month, Keystone Homes officials say Eastwood, their Sonoran Desert luxury community in Carefree, is selling twice as fast, at a rate of three homes per month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoran News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cave Creek Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Strange & Unusual - Cops Angry Councilman Ralli... (Apr '07) 4 min Midnight rider 8
New to you AZ 6 hr JJJ 2
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Mon chuckles 1,168
Relocating to Phoenix (Dec '13) Mon Whiteboidee 16
Interatcial sex talk (Jun '15) Mon Whiteboidee 4
Add me on K...ik. Rate me on my profile pic. 29 F Jun 30 Ash 1
Calvary Chapel`s "Moral's" Jun 30 Anonymous 1
See all Cave Creek Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cave Creek Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Maricopa County was issued at July 05 at 10:01AM MST

Cave Creek Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cave Creek Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Cave Creek, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,486 • Total comments across all topics: 282,254,668

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC