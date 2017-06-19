Former Longtime NPES Executive Kip Smythe Passes

William "Kip" Smythe Jr., 67, died June 9 at his home in Cave Creek, Ariz., following a valiant, six-year battle with esophagus cancer. A 1978 graduate with an MBA from the Robert H. Smith School of Business at the University of Maryland, Kip joined NPES in 1980 in his early 30s as director of member services.

