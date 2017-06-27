DFCA serves town notice of claim asserting town hijacked its rodeo
On June 15, the town was served with a Notice of Claim by the Desert Foothills Community Association , the precursor to a lawsuit if the town doesn't agree to pay them $100,000 and grant it the town's Pro Card #667.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoran News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cave Creek Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|17 hr
|chuckles
|1,168
|Relocating to Phoenix (Dec '13)
|Mon
|Whiteboidee
|16
|Interatcial sex talk (Jun '15)
|Mon
|Whiteboidee
|4
|Add me on K...ik. Rate me on my profile pic. 29 F
|Jun 30
|Ash
|1
|Calvary Chapel`s "Moral's"
|Jun 30
|Anonymous
|1
|Sexy Wife looking for someone to chat with.
|Jun 29
|Ash
|1
|K...ik me, I'm married but wanted to chat
|Jun 29
|Ash
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cave Creek Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC