Council removes cloud to property tit...

Council removes cloud to property titles due to unfunded FEMA grant

Thursday Jun 1 Read more: Sonoran News

During the May 30 special meeting, council voted unanimously to approve a resolution to rescind two prior resolutions concerning a special assessment on eight properties along Cave Creek Wash that would have involved improvements to the wash to mitigate flooding.

Cave Creek, AZ

