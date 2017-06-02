Cave Creek shopping center sold for $...

Cave Creek shopping center sold for $9.45M

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Business Journal

A Cave Creek shopping center has been sold for $9.45 million. Tatum Plaza, a 29,460-square-foot center at 29455 N. Cave Creek Road, was sold to SWC 28th and Peoria Investors LLC. Los Angeles-based Westwood Financial sold the property.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cave Creek Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mr. Vince aka Phoebus V Smith/ Saundra Smith (Apr '06) Wed John doe 197
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) Wed Katrina 193,149
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) May 31 chuckles 1,157
Anyone looking for a hook for blues May 29 Mariea888h at gmail 4
New to you AZ May 28 Michelle 1
are the goodwill stores really nonprofit? what ... (Jan '15) May 28 tim bennett 14
News Cat behaviorist Jackson Galaxy shares secrets o... (Mar '12) May 27 bomara 2
See all Cave Creek Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cave Creek Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Maricopa County was issued at June 01 at 10:34AM MST

Cave Creek Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cave Creek Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Gunman
  3. Stanley Cup
  4. North Korea
  5. Tornado
 

Cave Creek, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,084 • Total comments across all topics: 281,469,519

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC