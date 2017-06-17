17 Places to See Fourth of July Fireworks in Metro Phoenix
To commemorate, all kinds of big bashes are taking place in metro Phoenix, each one with a variety of things to do. Eating and drinking, bouncing around on inflatables, playing laser tag, ogling classic cars, and watching stunt dogs perform are just a handful of the activities taking place at the many Fourth of July celebrations happening across the Valley on and around the big day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Add your comments below
Cave Creek Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|K...ik me, I'm married but wanted to chat
|6 min
|Ash
|1
|Goodwill of Central Arizona Ceo makes $432,684 ... (Mar '15)
|2 hr
|The Truth
|16
|Public School Problems?
|16 hr
|HSTruman
|1
|James Corden and Adam Lambert Face Off in a Que...
|Wed
|Roger
|2
|West Elm to Open First Phoenix Store June 29
|Wed
|Roger
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Wed
|Roger
|1,167
|Cemita Sandwiches and a Memorable Mole at La Po...
|Wed
|Roger
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cave Creek Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC