Ducey's education plan makes small mark in big shortfall
Arizona state Democratic representatives gather on the floor of the House during floor debate at the capitol Wednesday, May 10, 2017, in Phoenix. Arizona state Democratic representatives gather on the floor of the House during floor debate at the capitol Wednesday, May 10, 2017, in Phoenix.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cave Creek Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama: Any misconduct at VA will be punished (May '14)
|5 hr
|Hope
|7
|we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13)
|20 hr
|Paul Bradford
|50
|World Mission Society Church of God Religious F... (Apr '12)
|23 hr
|A sinner but is s...
|125
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Tue
|chuckles
|1,154
|prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10)
|Tue
|Johnny
|125
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Sun
|Quirky
|193,140
|It's big, it's white, it's ugly and it's permitted
|Jan '17
|Jackson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cave Creek Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC