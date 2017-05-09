Chandler bloggers are Valley's only n...

Chandler bloggers are Valley's only nominees for James Beard Awards

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: San Tan Sun News

Although top Valley chefs were snubbed by this year's James Beard awards, a Chandler couple is in the running for one of the prestigious 2017 Media Awards. Michelle Jacoby and Mark Lipczynski, former Arizona Republic staffers who publish a blog called Bite: Eat, Drink, Wander, are finalists for Best Video Webcast, on Location, for producing "Elements."

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Tan Sun News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cave Creek Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Heather Ann McHaney, formerly Kristin McHaney... 2 hr GCH 2
prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10) 5 hr pacoisgod 122
Goodwill of Central Arizona Ceo makes $432,684 ... (Mar '15) Mon nice 15
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Sun chuckles 1,152
we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13) May 7 Youming 49
meth addicts (Jul '11) May 7 Barb on Myrtle 7
Www.azfamily.com May 6 only14me 2
See all Cave Creek Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cave Creek Forum Now

Cave Creek Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cave Creek Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Cave Creek, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,406 • Total comments across all topics: 280,894,951

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC