Cave Creek resident Brianne Kenny to study in Guyana
Cave Creek resident Brianne Kenny, a current master's student in the Global Field Program , offered through Miami University's Project Dragonfly, will travel to Guyana in to study traditional ecological knowledge of the Makushi and the potential of local wisdom to guide conservation initiatives.
Sonoran News
