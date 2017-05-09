Carrie Dyrek appointed interim town manager
During the May 8 special meeting, with Councilwoman Susan Clancy absent, council voted unanimously to authorize the consolidated payout of the approximately $55,000 due to Town Manager Peter Jankowski through the remainder of his contract, which calls for it to be paid out within five business days.
