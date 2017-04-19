Rodeo a winner, fireworks not so much
Monday night's Call to the Public brought Robert Morris to the podium to chastise the town for underfunding and understaffing the town's utility operations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoran News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cave Creek Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|4 hr
|chuckles
|1,144
|we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13)
|5 hr
|elenasan37
|48
|Gay or Bi FaceTime (Jul '12)
|Apr 23
|Aztec0797
|8
|Armpit Airline
|Apr 22
|Citizen
|2
|When are they going to make movie about Pat Til...
|Apr 20
|Whiny1
|3
|It's big, it's white, it's ugly and it's permitted
|Jan '17
|Jackson
|1
|About T.C. Thorstenson "OH....... THAT BUFFALO ... (Jul '10)
|Jul '16
|Scott smith
|14
Find what you want!
Search Cave Creek Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC