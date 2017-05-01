HOA: Rainbow flags must be taken down
They hang side by side in the widows of two Cave Creek homes, but soon two rainbow flags will be coming down. The flags are at the center of a battle between the Dove Valley Homeowners Association and two sets of families live near Cave Creek and Carefree Highway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cave Creek Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama: Any misconduct at VA will be punished (May '14)
|Fri
|DeltaVetWife
|6
|Spinal Patient needs help with pain (Jan '11)
|Fri
|DeltaVetWife
|19
|In search of:
|Apr 26
|Dannyboy
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Apr 26
|chuckles
|1,144
|It's big, it's white, it's ugly and it's permitted
|Jan '17
|Jackson
|1
|About T.C. Thorstenson "OH....... THAT BUFFALO ... (Jul '10)
|Jul '16
|Scott smith
|14
|Prinzhorn to bid town adieu (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Jaex719
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cave Creek Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC