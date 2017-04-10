FD: Man injured while riding bull in Cave Creek
Authorities were called to Outlaw Annie's, near Cave Creek and School House roads, Saturday night after receiving reports of an injured bull rider. According to a Rural Metro Fire Department spokesperson, an 18-year-old man was participating in a bull riding event when he was thrown off and trampled by the animal.
