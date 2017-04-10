FD: Man injured while riding bull in ...

FD: Man injured while riding bull in Cave Creek

Saturday Apr 8 Read more: ABC15.com

Authorities were called to Outlaw Annie's, near Cave Creek and School House roads, Saturday night after receiving reports of an injured bull rider. According to a Rural Metro Fire Department spokesperson, an 18-year-old man was participating in a bull riding event when he was thrown off and trampled by the animal.

