Dick Van Dyke Is Coming to Phoenix Comicon 2017

Friday Apr 28

Phoenix Comicon has revealed its final media guest for this year's event and they definitely saved the best for last. Organizers of the annual pop culture extravaganza announced on Thursday, April 27, that renowned actor Dick Van Dyke will appear at Phoenix Comicon 2017 in late May. That's right, Dick Van Dyke.

