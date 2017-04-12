Four World War II planes landed at Phoenix Deer Valley Airport around noon Monday as part of the Wings of Freedom Tour, which allows residents to see the aircraft up close and even take a flight. 4 World War II planes land in Phoenix with Wings of Freedom Tour Four World War II planes landed at Phoenix Deer Valley Airport around noon Monday as part of the Wings of Freedom Tour, which allows residents to see the aircraft up close and even take a flight.

