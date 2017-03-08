Water issues take center stage at Cav...

Water issues take center stage at Cave Creek's Town Council meeting

Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: Sonoran News

While rezoning, biker week and temporary structure issues were addressed at Monday night's town council meeting, it was the presentation by the Water Advisory Committee and the proposed Capital Improvement Plan that garnered most of the attention during the course of the evening.

