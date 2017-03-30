Street Scout newsletter: March 30

Street Scout newsletter: March 30

Baseball players posh Arizona homes, HUD cuts could hurt, Frank Lloyd Wright in Cave Creek, HGTV Scottsdale home giveaway, and the world's tallest home? Street Scout newsletter: March 30 Baseball players posh Arizona homes, HUD cuts could hurt, Frank Lloyd Wright in Cave Creek, HGTV Scottsdale home giveaway, and the world's tallest home? Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2oDXikF Baseball players posh Arizona homes, HUD cuts could hurt, Frank Lloyd Wright in Cave Creek, HGTV Scottsdale home giveaway, and the world's tallest home? Many of the boys of summer spend spring in Arizona training with their Major League Baseball teams. But some call metro Phoenix home for more than part of the year.

