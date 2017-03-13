Prepare, protect against wildfire sea...

Prepare, protect against wildfire season damages

Monday Mar 13 Read more: Sonoran News

Rural Metro Fire Department would like to remind the home and business owners of Cave Creek, Carefree and surrounding county areas that now is the time to start getting rid of the weeds and overgrowth that our abundant winter rains have created.

Cave Creek, AZ

