Keeping citizens in the loop on the general plan
When citizens failed to ratify the 2016 Cave Creek General Plan during last year's election it was suggested it may have failed due to their misunderstanding or lack of understanding about the document.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoran News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cave Creek Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|When are they going to make movie about Pat Til...
|3 hr
|wondering
|1
|Arcadia Little League Vendor Jevin Stiffs & Sue...
|7 hr
|Soapboxmom
|1
|How is brown bean eater at AA (armpit airline)
|Mar 30
|Citizen
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Mar 29
|Augie
|1,126
|I HATE having to beg for my own press. (Sep '16)
|Mar 29
|Klaphake Blues
|7
|Review: HCG Buy Direct - HCG Diet (Jan '12)
|Mar 29
|Jmalone
|6
|yellow residue after monday's rainstorm (Mar '11)
|Mar 28
|RunAway
|26
Find what you want!
Search Cave Creek Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC