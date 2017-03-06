Nicknamed "Casa de Rusty" for its weathered steel finish, the Hamlines' home was built in 1961, but has been extensively renovated by architect Scott D. Hildebrand, who wrapped much of the old slump block exterior in a steel shell and created a very contemporary update to the house. Hamline Cool Home Nicknamed "Casa de Rusty" for its weathered steel finish, the Hamlines' home was built in 1961, but has been extensively renovated by architect Scott D. Hildebrand, who wrapped much of the old slump block exterior in a steel shell and created a very contemporary update to the house.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.