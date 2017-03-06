Hamline Cool Home

Hamline Cool Home

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 6 Read more: The Arizona Republic

Nicknamed "Casa de Rusty" for its weathered steel finish, the Hamlines' home was built in 1961, but has been extensively renovated by architect Scott D. Hildebrand, who wrapped much of the old slump block exterior in a steel shell and created a very contemporary update to the house. Hamline Cool Home Nicknamed "Casa de Rusty" for its weathered steel finish, the Hamlines' home was built in 1961, but has been extensively renovated by architect Scott D. Hildebrand, who wrapped much of the old slump block exterior in a steel shell and created a very contemporary update to the house.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cave Creek Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 5 hr chuckles 1,109
Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif... 6 hr joanNYadoptees 6
News Lopez, veteran immigration lawyer, dies in car ... (Apr '16) Mar 6 blank 5
The HolyGhost Sets You Free Mar 6 acts 2 38 1
message for the mentally ill ( Gospel Works) Mar 6 acts 2 38 1
I Was Mentally Ill ( JESUS WORKS) Mar 6 GOD CAN HELP 1
Mentally Ill ( JESUS WORKS) Mar 6 GOD CAN HELP 1
See all Cave Creek Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cave Creek Forum Now

Cave Creek Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cave Creek Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Cave Creek, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,851 • Total comments across all topics: 279,430,882

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC