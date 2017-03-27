Freemans lose appeal, Cahava and town awarded attorney fees
On March 7, the Arizona Court of Appeals affirmed Superior Court Judge David M. Talamante's order in favor of defendants: Town of Cave Creek, Cahava Springs Corp., Morningstar Road Properties, Inc. and Donald and Shari Jo Sorchych, and against Gerald and Janice Freeman, awarding costs and attorney fees to Cahava/Morningstar and the town.
