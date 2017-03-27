Freemans lose appeal, Cahava and town...

Freemans lose appeal, Cahava and town awarded attorney fees

Monday Mar 27

On March 7, the Arizona Court of Appeals affirmed Superior Court Judge David M. Talamante's order in favor of defendants: Town of Cave Creek, Cahava Springs Corp., Morningstar Road Properties, Inc. and Donald and Shari Jo Sorchych, and against Gerald and Janice Freeman, awarding costs and attorney fees to Cahava/Morningstar and the town.

