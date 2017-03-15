Cowboys for Kids Rodeo looking for volunteers
Triple R Volunteers: we are looking for friendly faces to sell our Triple R merchandise and answer questions about Triple R Horse Rescue at the Cowboys for Kids Rodeo.
