Carefree Town Council meeting focuses...

Carefree Town Council meeting focuses on CCUSD and financial planning

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 9 Read more: Sonoran News

A presentation by Dr. Debbi Burdick, Superintendent of Cave Creek Unified School District 93 and a review/discussion on financial planning/economic development highlighted Tuesday night's regular meeting of the Carefree Town Council.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoran News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cave Creek Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10) 14 hr Joe 113
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 14 hr chuckles 1,116
Heather Ann McHaney, formerly Kristin McHaney... Sun Grey 1
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) Sun Texxy 193,133
Anyone looking for a hook for blues Mar 11 Radio88 3
yellow residue after monday's rainstorm (Mar '11) Mar 11 TozOsmar 22
Nj adoptees can get their Original Birth certif... Mar 9 joanNYadoptees 6
See all Cave Creek Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cave Creek Forum Now

Cave Creek Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cave Creek Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Ireland
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
 

Cave Creek, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,137 • Total comments across all topics: 279,570,232

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC