Black Mountain Foothills

Tuesday Mar 21

The Black Mountain Foothills Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution proudly announces that their student winner for the Junior American Photo Essay Contest has not only won at the State level, and Southwest Division, but has placed third at the National Level! Tenth grader Evan Ziker, from Cactus Shadows High School of Cave Creek ... (more)

