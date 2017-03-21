Black Mountain Foothills
The Black Mountain Foothills Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution proudly announces that their student winner for the Junior American Photo Essay Contest has not only won at the State level, and Southwest Division, but has placed third at the National Level! Tenth grader Evan Ziker, from Cactus Shadows High School of Cave Creek ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoran News.
Add your comments below
Cave Creek Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|7 hr
|chuckles
|1,123
|prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10)
|14 hr
|2468stfu
|119
|Is prostitution and sex taking place in Scottsd... (Oct '09)
|14 hr
|crimeblogger
|227
|Matt Morse-FHTM (Apr '09)
|21 hr
|Lover
|69
|looking for someone
|23 hr
|Helping out
|2
|Why does AZ keep voting in John McCain?
|Sun
|The Truth
|5
|It's big, it's white, it's ugly and it's permitted
|Jan '17
|Jackson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cave Creek Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC