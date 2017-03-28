Black Mountain Foothills

Black Mountain Foothills

Tuesday Mar 28 Read more: Sonoran News

The Black Mountain Foothills Chapter, National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution proudly announces their student winner, Evan Ziker, who has placed third in the Junior American Photoessay Contest at the DAR National Level.

