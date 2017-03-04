A rattle and a strike - and Fido's life hangs in balance SCOTTSDALE -- Dogs' natural curiosity for the world can be their fatal flaw when they encounter a rattlesnake. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2lq0iUj Partners Dog Training School in Cave Creek trains dogs to stay away from rattlesnakes by using the real deal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.