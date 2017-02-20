Thirty years later jail threat prompt...

Thirty years later jail threat prompts Creeker to clean up property

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 20 Read more: Sonoran News

Robert Kerkel finally walked away from court on Feb. 15 without the lingering threat of a 30-day jail sentence and $6,000 in fines.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoran News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cave Creek Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: M&P Venture Partners LLC (Mar '13) Tue Informant 16
About John McCains foundation Tue Tommy 1
News Arizona Dems to bring children of deported woma... Mon spytheweb 12
Gay or Bi FaceTime (Jul '12) Sun Ohheyhey 5
Maricopa Sheriff PenzoneÂ’ Releases Hundreds of... Feb 26 Okie 2
prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10) Feb 25 Richard 108
News Arizona Mother's Arrest May Signal Start of Tru... Feb 24 Well Well 8
See all Cave Creek Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cave Creek Forum Now

Cave Creek Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cave Creek Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Cave Creek, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,576 • Total comments across all topics: 279,236,918

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC