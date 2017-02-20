Thirty years later jail threat prompts Creeker to clean up property
Robert Kerkel finally walked away from court on Feb. 15 without the lingering threat of a 30-day jail sentence and $6,000 in fines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoran News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cave Creek Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: M&P Venture Partners LLC (Mar '13)
|Tue
|Informant
|16
|About John McCains foundation
|Tue
|Tommy
|1
|Arizona Dems to bring children of deported woma...
|Mon
|spytheweb
|12
|Gay or Bi FaceTime (Jul '12)
|Sun
|Ohheyhey
|5
|Maricopa Sheriff PenzoneÂ’ Releases Hundreds of...
|Feb 26
|Okie
|2
|prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10)
|Feb 25
|Richard
|108
|Arizona Mother's Arrest May Signal Start of Tru...
|Feb 24
|Well Well
|8
Find what you want!
Search Cave Creek Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC