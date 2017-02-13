Tempe-based regional court aims to ge...

Tempe-based regional court aims to get help for veterans facing charges

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 13 Read more: The Arizona Republic

Tempe-based regional court aims to get help for veterans facing charges Veterans up on misdemeanor charges in a participating municipality can have their case heard at the Tempe-based court. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2kC7s3t Tempe Judge Pro Tem Gregg Maxon congratulates a participant in veterans court, where the focus is on rehabilitation not punishment, on March 5, 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cave Creek Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Arizona Mother's Arrest May Signal Start of Tru... 11 hr ldyoky 5
irish travelers(gypsies) (Feb '11) 21 hr Bastienne89 46
City-Data Forum is based in North Korea! (Jun '11) Tue StLouisGhettoRat 15
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Feb 14 Okie 1,100
Review: M&P Venture Partners LLC (Mar '13) Feb 13 Informant 11
Gary Harper at azfamily.com Feb 13 Pasquali 2
Liars Cheaters and Tweakers and the companies t... Feb 12 Busty 1
See all Cave Creek Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cave Creek Forum Now

Cave Creek Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cave Creek Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Cave Creek, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,471 • Total comments across all topics: 278,940,236

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC