Fundraiser to help ailing former Tempe police horse Officer Moose
Fundraiser to help ailing former Tempe police horse Officer Moose The retired Tempe police horse fell ill in 2016 with a neurological condition that has baffled veterinarians. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2lwQDsc A fundraiser for further medical treatment for Officer Moose, including a silent auction and an all-you-can-eat barbecue, will be held at the Buffalo Chip Saloon & Steakhouse in Cave Creek on March 4. The fundraiser will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The 10-year-old was a Tempe police horse for more than a year when he fell ill with a neurological condition that has baffled veterinarians.
