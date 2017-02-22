Fundraiser to help ailing former Temp...

Fundraiser to help ailing former Tempe police horse Officer Moose

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 22 Read more: The Arizona Republic

Fundraiser to help ailing former Tempe police horse Officer Moose The retired Tempe police horse fell ill in 2016 with a neurological condition that has baffled veterinarians. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2lwQDsc A fundraiser for further medical treatment for Officer Moose, including a silent auction and an all-you-can-eat barbecue, will be held at the Buffalo Chip Saloon & Steakhouse in Cave Creek on March 4. The fundraiser will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The 10-year-old was a Tempe police horse for more than a year when he fell ill with a neurological condition that has baffled veterinarians.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cave Creek Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Victims of immigrant crime now have advocate in... 15 hr Alien Touch 1
News Victims of crimes committed by immigrants now f... 21 hr MAGA2016 2
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 22 hr chuckles 1,107
Review: Az Vein & Laser Institute - Kulbhushan ... (Jul '09) Thu Jessicabrittani 27
Illegal Alien Crime Report Thu lotsofpapa 2
About John McCains foundation Wed Usmc4ever 2
Review: M&P Venture Partners LLC (Mar '13) Feb 28 Informant 16
See all Cave Creek Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cave Creek Forum Now

Cave Creek Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cave Creek Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Cave Creek, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,622 • Total comments across all topics: 279,303,599

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC