Cave Creek initiates general plan schedule for 2018 ballot

Thursday Feb 2

Because voters rejected the 2016 Cave Creek General Plan last year, Arizona Revised Statute requires the town to submit its proposed 2018 General Plan to voters for ratification on the August 2018 ballot.

