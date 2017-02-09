Arizona-Based Redflex Photo Radar Firm to Pay $20 Million to Chicago for Bribery Scheme
Photo-enforcement firm Redflex Traffic Systems Inc. announced on Monday that it will pay $20 million to the city of Chicago to settle its high-profile bribery scandal. The Glendale, Arizona-based firm released details of its settlement agreement on the same day that its former CEO, Karen Finley of Cave Creek, is scheduled to report to prison.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Add your comments below
Cave Creek Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Arizona Mother's Arrest May Signal Start of Tru...
|1 hr
|Wildchild
|1
|Family Vows to Fight for Arizona Mom Deported U...
|3 hr
|Ice Man
|2
|Arizona protesters arrested for attempting to b...
|7 hr
|Taylor
|5
|DACA (Dreamer) arrested for Murder in Naples
|7 hr
|Taylor
|4
|hey brown bean eater at A Airline
|10 hr
|alien
|5
|George Lopez Calls A Woman 'Bitch' After She Wo...
|10 hr
|alien
|2
|Auto glass replacement in phoenix
|10 hr
|CharlieGlassReliable
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cave Creek Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC