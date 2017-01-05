Warmer weather in store for the Phoen...

Warmer weather in store for the Phoenix area

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 5 Read more: The Arizona Republic

Warmer weather in store for the Phoenix area Say goodbye to cold winter nights in the Phoenix area, at least for now. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2hYAMSO Jack Paulson took this time-lapse video of a storm hitting the Superstition Mountains on Dec. 22, 2016, in Apache Junction at Goldfield Mining Town.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cave Creek Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
truth about the jews and israel 7 hr Agent777 7
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 19 hr Pasquali 1,085
News Methodists elect 1st openly gay bishop in defia... Jan 7 Earburner 19
Females become nurses just to leer at nude male... (Aug '14) Jan 7 friend 21
Tired of all the uppity women of Glendale arrow... (Dec '14) Jan 7 Steve 3
Smoking females Jan 6 ThomasA 12
White people secretly want to be black (Oct '10) Jan 5 Go Blue Forever 134
See all Cave Creek Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cave Creek Forum Now

Cave Creek Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cave Creek Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Cave Creek, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,149 • Total comments across all topics: 277,782,611

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC