Wake up, Town Council
My high hopes for the new Cave Creek Town Council didn't last a week. In one of their first acts, they slammed us with an "in your face" insult by appointing a recalled town councilman to the Planning Commission.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoran News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cave Creek Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|19 hr
|HotNPhx
|1,084
|Methodists elect 1st openly gay bishop in defia...
|Sat
|Earburner
|19
|Females become nurses just to leer at nude male... (Aug '14)
|Sat
|friend
|21
|Tired of all the uppity women of Glendale arrow... (Dec '14)
|Sat
|Steve
|3
|Smoking females
|Jan 6
|ThomasA
|12
|White people secretly want to be black (Oct '10)
|Jan 5
|Go Blue Forever
|134
|Boycott Goodwill Stores During Holidays (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Ashley
|1,052
Find what you want!
Search Cave Creek Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC