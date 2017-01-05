Wake up, Town Council

Wake up, Town Council

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 5 Read more: Sonoran News

My high hopes for the new Cave Creek Town Council didn't last a week. In one of their first acts, they slammed us with an "in your face" insult by appointing a recalled town councilman to the Planning Commission.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoran News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cave Creek Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 19 hr HotNPhx 1,084
News Methodists elect 1st openly gay bishop in defia... Sat Earburner 19
Females become nurses just to leer at nude male... (Aug '14) Sat friend 21
Tired of all the uppity women of Glendale arrow... (Dec '14) Sat Steve 3
Smoking females Jan 6 ThomasA 12
White people secretly want to be black (Oct '10) Jan 5 Go Blue Forever 134
Boycott Goodwill Stores During Holidays (Nov '10) Jan 3 Ashley 1,052
See all Cave Creek Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cave Creek Forum Now

Cave Creek Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cave Creek Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Cave Creek, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,024 • Total comments across all topics: 277,754,646

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC