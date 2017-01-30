The Latest: Firefighters rescue 2 from flooded wash

Firefighters from several agencies used a helicopter to rescue two men trapped in a car in a Phoenix-area wash full of swift-running and frothy storm runoff. A Phoenix Fire Department helicopter twice lowered a firefighter to the car's roof and the firefighter then helped the men out of the car before each was lifted separately to the shore of the wash in the area of Cave Creek, an outlying suburb.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.