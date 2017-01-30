Seattle group sells Phoenix center for healthy profit
A Seattle-based real estate group has sold a north Phoenix shopping center for a healthy profit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cave Creek Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|1 hr
|HotNPhx
|1,095
|Why are there so many idiots from Minnesota in AZ?
|1 hr
|Trump march on
|6
|Homeowner discovers honey dripping from ceiling
|4 hr
|Holy Silicon Wafer
|4
|prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10)
|22 hr
|ballzdeep
|107
|Methodists elect 1st openly gay bishop in defia... (Jul '16)
|Sun
|South Knox Hombre
|23
|Why are there so many fat women in Phoenix
|Sun
|Why
|3
|hey brown bean eater at A Airline
|Sun
|hate brown bean e...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cave Creek Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC