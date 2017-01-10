Riggs sworn in as new Desert Ridge Justice of the Peace
With her husband Frank Riggs holding the Bible and Arizona Supreme Court Justice Clint Bolick administering her oath of office, Cathy Riggs was officially sworn in on Friday afternoon as the new Desert Ridge Justice of the Peace.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoran News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cave Creek Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's big, it's white, it's ugly and it's permitted
|4 hr
|Jackson
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|20 hr
|HotnPhx
|1,087
|MY4FACES Â– A Wonderful Kids Picture Book
|23 hr
|my4faces
|1
|DNC Chair Frontrunner: Trump BringsWhite Suprem...
|Sun
|why
|3
|Ariana Grande showcases her slender pins in sex...
|Sun
|Kiya123
|1
|Methodists elect 1st openly gay bishop in defia... (Jul '16)
|Jan 13
|Christsharians on...
|20
|About T.C. Thorstenson "OH....... THAT BUFFALO ... (Jul '10)
|Jul '16
|Scott smith
|14
Find what you want!
Search Cave Creek Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC