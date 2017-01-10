Riggs sworn in as new Desert Ridge Ju...

Riggs sworn in as new Desert Ridge Justice of the Peace

Tuesday Jan 10 Read more: Sonoran News

With her husband Frank Riggs holding the Bible and Arizona Supreme Court Justice Clint Bolick administering her oath of office, Cathy Riggs was officially sworn in on Friday afternoon as the new Desert Ridge Justice of the Peace.

