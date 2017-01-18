Man to face kidnapping, assault charges after failed suicide attempt
Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a 911 call on Jan. 14 on Fleming Springs Road when a nearby resident reported a woman screaming for help.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoran News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cave Creek Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hey brown bean eater at A Airline
|2 hr
|Old friend
|2
|we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13)
|5 hr
|Gisou Rafii
|45
|Motorcycle helmet bill fails in Arizona House c...
|8 hr
|American Citizen 1
|1
|Best place to buy porno (Oct '11)
|8 hr
|wallace
|12
|It's big, it's white, it's ugly and it's permitted
|Jan 17
|Jackson
|1
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Jan 16
|HotnPhx
|1,087
|MY4FACES Â– A Wonderful Kids Picture Book
|Jan 16
|my4faces
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cave Creek Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC