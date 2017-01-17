Katy Davidson Reconstructs Dear Nora ...

Katy Davidson Reconstructs Dear Nora With a Roster of Arizona Expats

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Phoenix New Times

Singer/songwriter Katy Davidson is mostly associated with the Pacific Northwest, where she established her indie rock band Dear Nora and played with YACHT and the Gossip. But before all that, her music took root in Arizona, where she grew up.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cave Creek Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It's big, it's white, it's ugly and it's permitted Tue Jackson 1
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) Jan 16 HotnPhx 1,087
MY4FACES Â– A Wonderful Kids Picture Book Jan 16 my4faces 1
News DNC Chair Frontrunner: Trump BringsWhite Suprem... Jan 15 why 3
News Ariana Grande showcases her slender pins in sex... Jan 15 Anonymous 1
About T.C. Thorstenson "OH....... THAT BUFFALO ... (Jul '10) Jul '16 Scott smith 14
News Prinzhorn to bid town adieu (Sep '15) Sep '15 Jaex719 1
See all Cave Creek Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cave Creek Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Maricopa County was issued at January 19 at 3:40AM MST

Cave Creek Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cave Creek Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Cave Creek, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,699 • Total comments across all topics: 278,046,989

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC