Desert Foothills Library presents 9th Annual gala a oeAll That Jazza February 11
The Desert Foothills Library invites the Valley community to its 9th Annual Gala "All That Jazz" on Saturday, February 11, at 5:30 p.m. One of the organization's largest fundraisers of the year, the event will take place at the Library, 38443 N. School House Road, in Cave Creek.
