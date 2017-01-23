Council says no way to 80-foot cell t...

Council says no way to 80-foot cell tower on main drag

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 23 Read more: Sonoran News

During the Jan. 17 council meeting, Jason Mendoza from Mobilitie LLC, representing Sprint, expressed his client's desire to provide service in Cave Creek, where it currently has none.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoran News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cave Creek Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bad driver. 18 min Fact 2
Men & Women that can spend 1 1/2 Minutes on a w... 1 hr linda35ny 1
News Scottsdale architect accuses Navajo speaker of ... (Feb '10) 4 hr justice seeker 50
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) 4 hr okiady 193,119
Why are people banning Starbucks? 21 hr Fact 1
News Homeowner discovers honey dripping from ceiling 22 hr Phyllis Schlafly ... 8
Why are there so many fat women in Phoenix Tue thatshowitis 4
See all Cave Creek Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cave Creek Forum Now

Cave Creek Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cave Creek Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Cave Creek, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,333 • Total comments across all topics: 278,463,347

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC