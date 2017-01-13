Bill of Rights Exhibition new at Dese...

Bill of Rights Exhibition new at Desert Foothills Library

Friday Jan 13

Desert Foothills Library in Cave Creek is hosting a new exhibition THE BILL OF RIGHTS AND YOU, commemorating the 225th anniversary of the ratification of this landmark document.

