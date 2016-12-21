Saying goodbye to Sheriff Arpaio and Chief Deputy Sheridan
People came from far and wide to the Buffalo Chip Saloon and Steakhouse on Saturday to express their thanks to Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio and Chief Deputy Jerry Sheridan for their decades of service running the nation's fourth largest sheriff's office.
