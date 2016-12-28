Cave Creek man arrested for assault a...

Cave Creek man arrested for assault and disorderly conduct

Wednesday Dec 28

At around 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 26, Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a domestic violence incident at 38557 N. School House Rd. According to the incident report, at one point, Wolcott attempted to leave his house while Moen was trying to "punch his way into her vehicle."

